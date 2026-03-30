Governor Eno Visits IGP Olatunji Dusi, Seeks Stronger Collaboration In Security Management

To strengthen collaboration and deepen partnership between Akwa Ibom State and the Nigeria Police, Governor Umo Eno,, on Monday paid a courtesy visit to the new Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, at the Louis Edet House, Headquarters of the Nigerian Police, Abuja.

The Governor congratulated the IGP on his recent appointment as the nation’s police chief by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He applauded the Nigeria Police for their unwavering efforts in maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of lives and property across the country.

The Governor stated that the primary purpose of his visit was to further strengthen collaborations between Akwa Ibom State and the Nigeria Police in the area of security management.

He emphasized the importance of synergy with security agencies, assuring the IGP of his administration’s continued partnership and support to enhance safety and stability in the state.

The visit according to Governor Eno marks a renewed commitment to collaborative security efforts aimed at sustaining peace and development in Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria at large.

In his response, the Inspector-General of Police, Tunde Disu, expressed appreciation to Governor Eno for the visit, noting that it would further solidify the existing relationship between the Police and Akwa Ibom State.

He commended the Governor for his developmental strides and his administration’s commitment to supporting the Nigeria Police Force.

On the Governor’s delegation were the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah; Commissioner for Internal Security, Brig General Koko Essien (Rtd); Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Hon. Frank Archibong; Commissioner for Information, Hon. Aniekan Umanah; Commissioner for Works, Prof. Eno Ibanga; Commissioner for Science and Digital Economy, Dr. Frank Ekpenyong; President General, Arise with Renewed Hope Initiative, Engr. Uwem Okoko, FNSE; and Permanent Secretary, Abuja Liaison Office, Mr. Aniekan Akpan.

Also present at the meeting were top officials of the Nigeria Police Force, including DIG Isayaku MDIG Margarete Ochalla (FCID), DIG Kene Onwumelie, DIG Fayode Adegoke, DIG A.M. Sulaiman , and DIG B. Zango