Army Foils Mass Abduction, Rescue Over 150 Civilians

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have once again demonstrated operational dominance and unwavering commitment to the protection of civilians by foiling a planned mass abduction by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Sector 2.

The incident occurred at about 1450 hours on 30 March 2026, when troops under Sector 2 deployed at Dutse Kura came under attack while escorting civilians along the Buratai–Kamuya axis.

While decisively engaging the terrorists, surveillance assets identified the insurgents attempting to abduct a large number of civilians including men, women and children using about 17 vehicles into the bush.

In a swift and coordinated response, the Quick Response Force reinforced the location, repelled the attack and launched a pursuit towards the Mangari area, forcing the terrorists to abandon all abducted civilians and vehicles.

All rescued civilians, estimated at over 150, were safely recovered and moved to Buratai for onward movement to reunite with their families. During the pursuit, troops encountered an improvised explosive device along the Bula Zarma–Mangari axis, resulting in five personnel sustaining severe injuries. The wounded personnel were promptly evacuated for specialist medical care.

The sacrifice of the gallant troops underscores the resolve of OPHK to deny terrorists freedom of action and protect vulnerable populations across the Theatre.

This successful operation highlights the high level of vigilance, rapid response capability and effective presence posture of OPHK forces across the North East, particularly as the Easter period approaches. It further reassures the populace of the military’s commitment to stabilisation efforts, protection of civilians, and sustained offensive pressure on terrorist elements.







