Exiled Iranian Prince Reza Pahlavi Urged Iranians To Return To The Streets

Exiled Iranian prince Reza Pahlavi urged Iranians on Saturday to prepare to return to the streets as the Islamic Republic “collapses,” and called on the country’s military, police and security forces to break with the clerical establishment and join what he described as a push for a “stable and secure” transition.

In a message addressed to Iranians, Pahlavi said the time to resume protests was near, but urged people for now to stay home, remain calm and be ready to mobilize when he gives what he said would be precise instructions.

He told security forces they had sworn to protect Iran and its people, not the Islamic Republic and its leaders, warning they would “sink” with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the current system if they did not switch sides.

Pahlavi also described US action against Iran as a “humanitarian intervention” aimed at the Islamic Republic’s repression apparatus rather than the Iranian nation, and appealed to US President Donald Trump to exercise maximum caution to protect civilians.



