Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Killed In US/Israel Raid

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been killed in Saturday airstrikes, CKN News learnt

According to Israeli government officials , Khamenei and some members of his cabinet bodies were found under the rubbles after the attack

Ali Hosseini Khamenei (born 19 April 1939). He is an Iranian cleric and politician who has served as the supreme leader of Iran since 1989, the second person to hold the position.

He previously served as the president of Iran from 1981 to 1989. His tenure as supreme leader, spanning 36 years, makes him the longest-serving head of state in the Middle East and the longest-serving Iranian leader since Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.