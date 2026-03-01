Asari Dokubo Replies Critics Over Comments On Iran

Niger Delta activist and Kalabari chieftain, Asari Dokubo, responded to critics questioning his comments about Iran and its political and religious climate. He argued that many of those challenging him lack firsthand knowledge of the country.





According to Dokubo, “You have not been to Iran, so you will not know what Iran looks like,” as he defended his views against what he described as uninformed commentary. He maintained that personal experience and direct exposure shape understanding more accurately than distant assumptions.





Dokubo stated that discussions about international politics and religious governance should be grounded in real knowledge rather than stereotypes or media portrayals. He suggested that people often rely on secondhand narratives without taking time to study historical and cultural contexts.





He emphasized that his remarks were based on his understanding of geopolitical realities and religious dynamics in the Middle East. According to Dokubo, critics should seek broader perspectives before dismissing opinions they may not fully understand.





Dokubo also argued that global political debates require nuance and careful analysis. He cautioned against oversimplifying complex international issues, particularly those involving sovereignty, religion, and regional power structures.





He concluded by urging Nigerians to approach global affairs with open minds and informed judgment. Dokubo stressed that meaningful debate must be rooted in knowledge and experience rather than speculation, reiterating that those without firsthand exposure may not fully grasp the realities they criticize.







