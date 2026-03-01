Amnesty Intl Launches Report On Police Atrocities At Dreaded Tiger Base Owerri

On 25 February 2026, Amnesty International Nigeria launched its latest report on human rights violations by Nigeria police at the notorious Tiger Base detention centre Owerri Imo state.

The event was held Carlton Swiss Grand Hotel located at Independence Layout Enugu.

Our investigation shows that, a Nigerian police unit set up to tackle kidnapping and armed robbery in Imo state has instead been unlawfully killing suspects, torturing and ill-treating detainees to coerce them into confessing to bogus crimes, and arresting people for the sole purpose of extracting lucrative bribes for their release.

The report found that detainees are kept in filthy, windowless cells and subjected to regular beatings. Many are locked up for weeks or months, without charge. Others have been shot or forcibly disappeared.





The event brought together civil society, activists, survivors, lawyers and students.





The Nigerian authorities must promptly establish an independent, impartial and effective investigation of the atrocities committed by Tiger Base unit police officers in Owerri, Imo state.