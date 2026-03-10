El-Rufai Writes CJN Over Alleged Illegal Detention

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has written to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, from ICPC illegal detention, requesting an update on his petition against R. M. Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Kaduna.

In a letter dated 9 March 2026 and addressed to the Chief Justice in her capacity as chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC), El-Rufai described the correspondence as a second reminder regarding a petition he initially submitted in February 2025.

According to the former governor, more than a year has passed since the petition was filed, and nearly a year since the NJC reportedly assured him in March 2025 that appropriate action was underway.

He also noted that his first reminder, sent in November 2025, had not received any response.

El-Rufai said the complaint was filed in line with the NJC Judicial Discipline Regulations 2017. He accused Justice Aikawa of bias, denial of fair hearing, and conduct he described as unbecoming of a judicial officer.

He also alleged that the judge continues to preside over cases involving former officials of the Kaduna State government who previously worked with him.

El-Rufai urged the NJC to expedite consideration of the petition and provide an update on the matter.

The National Judicial Council had not publicly responded as of the time of filing this report.