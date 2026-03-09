DCM Hyginus Omeje Retires From FRSC

The Corps Marshal and members of Management of the Federal Road Safety Corps, today held a valedictory meeting in honour of Deputy Corps Marshal Hyginus Omeje (Rtd), the Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of Operations, as he formally bows out of active service.

The gathering served as a moment of reflection and gratitude for a distinguished career defined by discipline, professionalism, and commitment to safer roads across Nigeria.

Colleagues and members of Management celebrated his years of service, acknowledging the strategic leadership and operational excellence he brought to the Corps’ mandate of protecting lives on the nation’s highways.





As he takes his final salute from the Corps, Deputy Corps Marshal Omeje leaves behind a legacy of dedication, courage, and impactful service that strengthened the operational capacity of the FRSC and inspired a generation of officers.

His contributions to road safety administration and enforcement will continue to resonate within the Corps and beyond.





The Management of the FRSC wishes him a fulfilling and well-deserved retirement, confident that the values he upheld will remain a guiding light for the organisation.