Former Super Eagles coach Chief Festus Onigbinde is dead

He died today at the age of 88

He led the team at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, a tournament that saw Nigeria fail to win a single match and get knocked out in the group stage.

Onigbinde had previously coached Nigeria from 1982 to 1984, leading the team to the 1984 Africa Nations Cup final, where they lost to Cameroon.

He also coached Shooting Stars Sports Club in Ibadan, taking them to the Africa Club Champions Cup final.

Onigbinde is remembered as a highly respected Nigerian soccer tactician and served as a CAF and FIFA Technical instructor.

He hails from Modakeke, Osun State

More Details

Chief Adegboye Onigbinde shot into fame when he guided Water Corporation of Ibadan to the quarter finals of the African Champions Cup in 1977. With a very limited budget, he managed to fill the vacuum created by IICC and Rangers both involved in the African Winners Cup that year.

Water Corporation eventually lost to Horoya of Guinea but Onigbinde became a household name in Nigeria immediately. He later went on to coach ICCC and the Super Eagles.

A native of Modakeke in Osun State, he led the Super Eagles to the final of the 1984 African Cup of Nations. He also led IICC to the final of the African Champions Cup that same year.