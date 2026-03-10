Man Apologise To Dave Umahi Over N7m Debts Accusation

A man who accused the Minister of Works David Umahi of owing him N7m has formally apologised to the former Ebonyi State Governor

He issued this statement in a video which went viral

"Public apology to Senator, Engineer David Umahi, Honourable Minister of Works, I am chief Obinna Ude Nkama who made a der°gatory post video that has been trending over the malicious outburst I made against my leader out of anger and frustration

My leader, most distinguished Senator, Engineer David Umahi, I wish to clarify that the honourable minister is not owing me directly.

I hereby wish to apologise publicly and to ask his Excellency, Senator David Umahi to forgive me.

I pledge never to do that again because his Excellency, Senator Umahi is a man of high integrity and a good man.

On behalf of my family, wife and well-wishers, I publicly apologise and should I renege in any form on this matter, I ask my leader, his Excellency Senator, Engineer David Umahi to go to court without notice.

I am committed to peaceful settlement as a law abiding citizen and a bonafide indigene of Ebonyi State.

God help me, God bless my leader, most distinguished Senator, Engineer Dave Umahi."— Man who accused Minister David Umahi of owing him N7m apologises.