Man Apologise To Dave Umahi Over N7m Debts Accusation

CKN NEWS
 A man who accused the Minister of Works David Umahi of owing him N7m has formally apologised to the former Ebonyi State Governor 

He issued this statement in a video which went viral 

"Public apology to Senator, Engineer David Umahi, Honourable Minister of Works, I am chief Obinna Ude Nkama who made a der°gatory post video that has been trending over the malicious outburst I made against my leader out of anger and frustration 

My leader, most distinguished Senator, Engineer David Umahi, I wish to clarify that the honourable minister is not owing me directly. 

I hereby wish to apologise publicly and to ask his Excellency, Senator David Umahi to forgive me. 

I pledge never to do that again because his Excellency, Senator Umahi is a man of high integrity and a good man. 

On behalf of my family, wife and well-wishers, I publicly apologise and should I renege in any form on this matter, I ask my leader, his Excellency Senator, Engineer David Umahi to go to court without notice. 

I am committed to peaceful settlement as a law abiding citizen and a bonafide indigene of Ebonyi State. 

God help me, God bless my leader, most distinguished Senator, Engineer Dave Umahi."— Man who accused Minister David Umahi of owing him N7m apologises.

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

