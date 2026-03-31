EFCC Raises Alarm Over $160bn Global Crypto Crime Losses

byCKN NEWS -
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The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has raised concerns over the growing threat of cryptocurrency-related crimes, revealing that over $160 billion was lost globally in 2025 due to illicit digital transactions.

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, disclosed this during the inauguration of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Country Programme for Nigeria (2026–2030) in Abuja.

He warned that digital currencies such as Bitcoin are increasingly being exploited by criminal networks to move funds across borders with little detection, highlighting the evolving nature of financial crimes.

Olukoyede attributed the rise in crypto-related crimes to advancements in technology, weak regulatory frameworks, and gaps in global financial systems, which have created opportunities for cyber-enabled fraud.

The EFCC boss called for stronger institutional frameworks, improved regulation, and intelligence-driven strategies to combat the growing menace, stressing the need for coordinated national and international responses.



CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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