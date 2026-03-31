Alleged Infidelity: Man Kills Lover In Cross River State

The police in Cross Rivers state have apprehended a 35-year-old man identified as Malime Ejor, for allegedly k!lling his girlfriend, Moshie Igu, over alleged infidelity in a community in Cross River State.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, March 28, at about 6am at a farm in Nwang Village, Ekajuk community of Ogoja local government area of Cross River State.

One of the residents who spoke on condition of anonymity, said a heated argument broke out between the man and his lover over accusations of extramarital affairs, which escalated into violence, during which the suspect allegedly attacked her, leading to her death.

“We heard the commotion and noise and we rushed to the scene, but we were unable to prevent the situation because he was already using a machete on her. We could not do anything. We were able to hold him. Our youths caught him and later handed him over to security operatives” he said

Confirming the incident, Spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force in the state, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, on Sunday, said an investigation has commenced and assured that justice would be served.