Plateau Govt Cracks Down On Okada After Deadly Jos Attack

byCKN NEWS -
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The Plateau State Government has reiterated its ban on commercial motorcycles (okada) in Jos and Bukuru following the recent deadly attack in Angwan Rukuba.

Authorities say the move comes after reports that gunmen used motorcycles to carry out the attack, which claimed several lives and sparked outrage across the state.

The Commissioner for Transport, Davou Jatau, warned that security agencies have been directed to intensify patrols, arrest offenders, and enforce the ban strictly within the Greater Jos Master Plan area.

The government stressed that the restriction, first introduced years ago, remains in full force as part of efforts to curb criminal activities often linked to unregulated motorcycle movements.

Residents have also been urged to report suspicious motorcycle movements as security measures are tightened across the city. 


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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