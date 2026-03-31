Plateau Govt Cracks Down On Okada After Deadly Jos Attack

The Plateau State Government has reiterated its ban on commercial motorcycles (okada) in Jos and Bukuru following the recent deadly attack in Angwan Rukuba.

Authorities say the move comes after reports that gunmen used motorcycles to carry out the attack, which claimed several lives and sparked outrage across the state.

The Commissioner for Transport, Davou Jatau, warned that security agencies have been directed to intensify patrols, arrest offenders, and enforce the ban strictly within the Greater Jos Master Plan area.

The government stressed that the restriction, first introduced years ago, remains in full force as part of efforts to curb criminal activities often linked to unregulated motorcycle movements.

Residents have also been urged to report suspicious motorcycle movements as security measures are tightened across the city.



