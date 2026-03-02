Court Halts Ondo ex-SDP Guber Candidate Burial Over Family Dispute

A Lagos State High Court sitting at Osborne has adjourned further hearing in the suit over the burial of the late businessman and former Ondo State Social Democratic Party governorship candidate, Chief Bamidele Akingboye, to March 2, 2026.

When the matter came up on February 23, 2026, Justice Atinuke Ipaye renewed the earlier interim orders preserving the remains of the deceased for another seven days.

The court had, in a ruling delivered on February 16, 2026, restrained the Medical Director of Lagos Island General Hospital, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department Panti, and Samuel Akingboye from “burying, interring, transporting or tampering with the remains of the deceased,” pending the determination of a substantive motion.

Justice Ipaye held that applications of such nature required the court to exercise its discretion “judicially and judiciously based on established principles of law.”

She noted that since the motion ex parte was heard, the court must refrain from making substantive findings at that stage, but added that the applicants had placed “sufficient and compelling facts” before the court to justify the grant of interim relief.

The suit, marked LD/9238/2026, was filed by Mrs Christiana Akingboye and six of her children — Iyanuoluwa Michael Akingboye, Oluwagbenga Anthony Akingboye, Benson Bamidele Akingboye, Melvin Ayomikun Akingboye, Zion Akinbamidele Akingboye and Michealla Omoyiwola Akingboye.

In their application dated January 29, 2026, the applicants sought several interim orders, including an injunction restraining the respondents from “burying, transporting or altering the condition or custody of the remains of the deceased” pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion.

They also urged the court to preserve the status quo and to restrain the respondents from acting on any alleged authorisation or consent relating to the burial without their involvement.

Counsel for the applicants, Dr Sheriff Adesanya, had urged the court to grant the application, relying on affidavit evidence and a written address filed in support of the motion.

In granting the reliefs, Justice Ipaye observed that the dispute was emotionally charged, involving the alleged surviving widow and six children of the deceased who were seeking to protect their right to participate in the burial of their husband and father in line with his wishes while alive.

The court further ordered that the status quo be maintained regarding the remains of Chief Akingboye and directed that no steps be taken concerning the movement, release, handling or disposal of the body until the matter is determined.

Justice Ipaye also restrained the respondents from recognising or acting on any purported authorisation, instruction or consent relating to the burial issued by any person other than the applicants.

In addition, the court barred the deceased’s first son, Samuel Akingboye, or anyone acting on his behalf, from arranging or conducting any burial within or outside Lagos State pending the hearing of the originating motion on notice.

The judge also ordered that the body of the late Chief Akingboye be preserved in an appropriate facility pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

Chief Akingboye died on September 3, 2025, in Lagos under circumstances that initially sparked public controversy and a police investigation.

Following his death, allegations of possible foul play emerged, particularly involving his wife, Mrs Christiana Akingboye, and their children.

However, the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions, after reviewing police investigation reports, CCTV footage, witness statements, medical records and post-mortem findings, issued a legal advice stating that there was “no prima facie case” against the widow, her children or any member of the household and that “no prosecution should be initiated.”

Investigations reportedly found no evidence that anyone pushed or harmed the deceased, while the post-mortem examination indicated that the death was consistent with suicide.