Aso Rock Reacts To President Tinubu’s Alleged Poisoning

The Presidency on Sunday dismissed viral video alleging that a chef attached to the Presidential Villa was arrested over an alleged plot to poison President Bola Tinubu, describing it as false.

The video, which gained traction across social media platforms at the weekend, claimed that security operatives had arrested the alleged culprit, a member of the presidential kitchen staff following intelligence reports of suspicious activities linked to food preparation within restricted areas of the Villa.

It further alleged that a special police squad was deployed, leading to tightened security around the presidential environment.

According to the circulating report, the supposed arrest stemmed from what it described as credible threats to the President’s safety, prompting a coordinated investigation by security personnel tasked with protecting national leadership.

The content also suggested that the unnamed kitchen staff was taken into custody for questioning while authorities examined evidence related to the alleged poisoning attempt.

But Presidency has debunked the claims.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the video as “fake news,” stressing that the story was entirely fabricated and should be disregarded.

He urged the public to rely on official communication channels for verified information, warning against the spread of unsubstantiated reports capable of causing unnecessary panic.

The allegation is coming few months after some military personnel were arrested for planning to topple the government.

It was gathered that a staff of Julius Bergen at the presidential wing of the state House is among those arrested to explain his involvement in the alleged coup plot.

The staff according to sources is from one of the states in the South-South and in the electrical department of the world-class construction company.

He was said to have been deployed to the State House in 2022.

A Julius Berger staff, who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “I don’t know what should have been the attraction for him to get involved in such a serious issue. He is just new in State House. Some of us have stayed long here and we can’t stay where such a discussion is going on what more of being involved.”