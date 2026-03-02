Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Killed In US-Israeli Strikes ( Full List Of Top Officials Killed)

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, a hardline figure known for his confrontational rhetoric and role in Tehran’s nuclear defiance, was reportedly killed during Israeli airstrikes inside Iran on Saturday.

According to media reports like Israeli outlet Ma’ariv quoted by NY Post, Ahmadinejad was under house arrest at the time and was killed in a targeted strike on his residence.Israeli War room also quoted Iranian media, to report the death.

“Former president of Iran’s Islamist Terror Regime, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, was eliminated, per Iranian media.

Ahmadinejad was sanctioned by the US in 2023 for involvement in the wrongful detention of Americans,” it said.

List of Iranian officials named killed by the Israeli military

Aziz Nasirzadeh

Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics.

Mohammad Shirazi

Chief of the Military Bureau of the Supreme Leader.

Ali Shamkhani

Supreme Leader’s Adviser for Security Affairs and Secretary of the Defence Council.

Hossein Jabal Amelian

Chairman of SPND.

Mohammad Pakpour

Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Reza Mozafari-Nia

Former Chairman of SPND.

Khamenei’s daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter killed in US-Israeli strikes

Salah Asadi

Head of Intelligence, Khatem Alanbieh Command.

Abdolrahim Mousavi

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.