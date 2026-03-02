ICPC Recovers Wiretapping Equipment At Nasir El-Rufai Residence

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has listed wiretapping equipment and sensitive security documents among the items recovered by its operatives during a raid on the Abuja home of former Kaduna Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

ICPC revealed this in an affidavit deposed to by a Litigation Officer, David Efuk, before the High Court of Justice of the Federal Capital Territory.

The former Kaduna governor had filed a N1 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit against the ICPC over alleged unlawful invasion of his Abuja residence.

But the anti-graft agency filed processes before the court seeking the dismissal of the fundamental human rights enforcement suit while defending its actions.

In its defence, ICPC said the search on the No. 12 Mambila Street, Aso Drive, Asokoro District, Abuja it carried out on the 19th day of February 2026 was carried out with a duly signed search warrant obtained from a Magistrate Court.

The anti-graft agency also said El-Rufai’s wife, Hadiza Isma el-Rufai, and his son, Hon. Mohammed Bello el-Rufai were present during the search of the residence and witness the recovery and retrieval of the sensitive security documents capable of compromising national security from the residence.

ICPC recalled that the former governor had on national television (Arise Television), admitted to tapping telephone conversations of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

“During the search operations, the commission retrieved electronic magnetic equipment allegedly capable of tapping conversations.

However, ICPC said El-Rufai was asked to give consent to enable the commission access the equipment, but he refused.

A copy of the consent form was included in the affidavit.

“The search also retrieved sensitive security documents of various security agencies of the government

The Commission also insisted that El-Rufai was lawfully detained pursuant to a remand order issued by a Magistrate Court in Bwari, FCT.

According to ICPC, the court granted the commission 14 days to keep him in custody to enable it conduct investigations.

The Commission also claimed that the former governor also threatened one of the likely prosecution witnesses.

It added that one such witnesses has written to the ICPC seeking protection. A copy of the letter was attached and marked Exhibit ICPC 6 in the affidavit.

It said: “Contrary to the depositions of the applicant in his supporting affidavit, he is lawfully held in the custody of the commission, and the commission has not breached any of his fundamental rights as claimed.

“ICPC does not arbitrarily arrest or detain suspects unlawfully, nor pose any physical danger to them.

The Commission therefore said where investigation is ongoing, it may request an alleged offender to report to its office daily until investigations are concluded or, where necessary, remand the alleged offender pending conclusion of investigations.

“ICPC undertakes to draw up charges against the applicant before the 5th of March 2026, when the detention order will lapse.

“It is in the interest of justice to dismiss his application for lacking merit and allow the commission to investigate the allegations thoroughly in the public interest.”

ICPC said it followed due process in inviting el-Rufai based on a petition alleging corrupt practices.

It said: “The commission received a petition against the applicant, a former two-term Governor of Kaduna State.

“Thereafter, the commission began preliminary investigations into the allegations contained in the petition and retrieved relevant documents from banks and other government institutions.

“Upon conclusion of preliminary investigations, the commission made several efforts to invite the applicant to confront him with documents retrieved during the investigation.

“Every attempt to invite the applicant via formal letters proved abortive.

“On the 5th day of February, 2026, the commission received information about the applicant’s arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“Operatives of the Department of State Services were contacted to assist in arresting him, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

“The commission later located the applicant’s residence at Aso Drive, Abuja, and formally served him with an invitation letter to appear before the commission on the 13th day of February, 2026, at 10am.

“The applicant, through his legal representatives, requested to honour the invitation on the 18th day of February, 2026.

“Before the agreed date, he had honoured an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and was detained.

“He was later granted administrative bail but was unable to meet the conditions and remained in EFCC custody.”

The commission confirmed that an aide of the former governor, allegedly linked to the matter, has left the country.

The Commission also alleged that the former governor declined to cooperate with investigators, opting to remain silent until he is brought before a court.

It added that an aide of the former minister linked to the investigation had escaped from the country.

Recall that El-Rufai of Kaduna State had filed a N1 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit against the ICPC over alleged unlawful invasion of his Abuja residence.

El-Rufai, through his team of lawyers led by Oluwole Iyamu, SAN, prayed the court to declare that the search warrant issued on Feb. 4 by the Chief Magistrate, Magistrate’s Court of the FCT (2nd respondent), authorising the search and seizure at his residence was invalid, null and void.

He urged the court to declare that the search warrant was “null and void for lack of particularity, material drafting errors, ambiguity in execution parameters, overbreadth, and absence of probable cause thereby constituting an unlawful and unreasonable search in violation of Section 37 of the Constitution.”

The former governor had, in the originating motion on notice marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/345/2026, sued ICPC as 1st respondent.

El-Rufai named the Chief Magistrate, Magistrate’s Court of the FCT, Abuja Magisterial District; I-G and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) as 2nd to 4th respondents respectively.

In the suit dated and filed Feb. 20 by Iyamu, the detained ex-governor sought seven reliefs.

He prayed the court to declare that the invasion and search of his residence at House 12, Mambilla Street, Aso Drive, Abuja, on Feb. 19 at about 2pm and executed by agents of ICPC and I-G, “under the aforesaid invalid warrant, amounts to a gross violation of the applicant’s fundamental rights to dignity of the human person, personal liberty, fair hearing, and privacy under Sections 34, 35, 36, and 37 of the Constitution.”

He urged the court to declare that “any evidence obtained pursuant to the aforesaid invalid warrant and unlawful search is inadmissible in any proceedings against the applicant, as it was procured in breach of constitutional safeguards.”

El-Rufai, therefore, sought an order of injunction restraining the respondents and their agents from further relying on, using, or tendering any evidence or items seized during the unlawful search in any investigation, prosecution, or proceedings involving him.

“An order directing the Ist and 3rd respondents (ICPC and I-G) to forthwith return all items seized from the applicant’s premises during the unlawful search, together with a detailed inventory thereof.

“An order awarding the sum of N1,000,000,000.00 (One Billion Naira) as general, exemplary, and aggravated damages against the respondents jointly and severally for the violations of the applicant’s fundamental rights, including trespass, unlawful seizure, and the resultant psychological trauma, humiliation, distress, infringement of privacy, and reputational harm.”

El-Rufai did the breakdown of the N1 billion in damages to include “a N300 million as compensatory damages for psychological trauma, emotional distress, and loss of personal security;

A N400 million as exemplary damages to deter future misconduct by law enforcement agencies and vindicate the applicant’s rights.

A N300 million as aggravated damages for the malicious, high-handed and oppressive nature of the respondents’ actions, including the use of a patently defective warrant procured through misleading representations.”

He equally sought a N100 million as cost of filing the suit, including legal fees and associated expenses.



