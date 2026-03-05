Court Didn't Acquit Abba Kyari Of Drug Trafficking, Only Assets Declaration..NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has clarified that its substantive drug trafficking case against suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, remains ongoing despite his recent discharge in a separate court matter.

The agency stated that the drug-related prosecution is scheduled to continue before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, March 16, 2026.

NDLEA said the clarification became necessary following the decision of Justice James Omotosho, who discharged Kyari in a 23-count charge relating to alleged money laundering and non-declaration of assets.

According to the anti-narcotics agency, the ruling concerns a different case and should not be mistaken for the drug trafficking charges filed against the suspended police officer.

Responding to inquiries, NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, explained that the prosecution team has been directed to obtain the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment before determining the next legal step.

He stressed that the matter decided by Justice Omotosho is entirely separate from the drug case pending before Justice Nwite.

“First, I need to clarify that the ruling by Justice Omotosho is completely different from the main and substantive drug case which continues before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, March 16, 2026. That one is very much on course,” Babafemi said.

He added that the agency’s legal team would review the full judgment once the Certified True Copy is obtained to guide the NDLEA management in deciding whether an appeal against the ruling would be necessary.

The development highlights the complex legal challenges facing the suspended senior police officer, as the NDLEA insists it will continue to pursue the drug trafficking allegations through the courts