Popular Power Bike Influencer Dies In Motorcyle Crash, Leading To Father's Death From Broken Heart

A popular influencer, Karla Thaynnara, known for posting about her motorcycle life has died which reportedly led her father to end his own life.

According to Brazilian outlet Correio Braziliense, the 25-year-old Karla died Tuesday around 8 AM local time after her motorcycle collided with a car on a highway. She was knocked down on the road, and run over by another car.


Her father -- reserve military police officer José Carlos Andrade Nogueira -- arrived at the scene and, after learning of his daughter's death, reportedly died by suicide.


Correio Braziliense reports Karla leaves behind a daughter.


A funeral was held in Karla and José's honor Wednesday ... and, the Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District, Sandro Avelar, spoke at the funeral, calling the incident as "a great tragedy."


Karla had many Instagram followers and shared videos highlighting her vacations, family and -- of course -- her motorcycles.


Many of her posts showcased her love of fitness and highlighted her workout routines, including her final post, a video of Thaynnara using an exercise machine that was posted on February 21.


She also made her affection for motorcycles clear with several posts showing her on multiple different bikes, both with and without a helmet.


