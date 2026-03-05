Hope Dims As Abducted Youth Corper Is Assumed Dead Despite N10m Ransom Payment

Reports have it Abba, the youth corper that was kidnapped some weeks ago. Ten million naira was raised for his ransom and given to the kidnappers but they demanded for three brand new motorcycles before he could be released.

After this, the kidnappers cut off all communication with the family

The family has decided to hold his Janaza prayer on Friday, 6th of March, in accordance with Islamic rules.

If Abba is still alive, wherever he may be, may the Lord grant him strength and swift release.

If he has passed on, may Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus.

Also this was a statement by President Buhari's ex media aide Bashir Ahmed

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un! It is traumatic seeing the circulating news that the family of our brother, Abba, an NYSC member who was abducted by terrorists on his way from Gusau to Sokoto, has reportedly lost hope and planning to perform his funeral prayers.

I learn that the abductors demanded a ransom of N10 million and the family paid the money, yet he was still not released.

In moments like this, you would see how the system has failed him and indeed, how we, as a society, have failed him. May Allah grant his family strength and patience in this time.

Allah Ya kare mu,

Allah Ya kare mana mutuncin mu!"