Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed Plans Defection To ADC

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has indicated plans to defect to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), saying the party has the potential to unseat the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2027.

The governor made this known shortly after a closed-door meeting with a delegation of the National Chairman of the ADC led by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal, at the Presidential Lodge in Bauchi, on Tuesday.



Mohammed disclosed the ADC’s national chairman, Senator David Mark, had extended an olive branch, inviting him to join the party, adding that described the ADC as a “preferred destination,” noting however that consultations and negotiations were still ongoing to ensure a well-informed decision.

The governor noted that a final decision on the defection would be taken soon with a formal declaration expected by Thursday.

“We are very conscious of the timeline. Everything will be concluded by Thursday so that we can move forward together. You will hear a firm commitment from us.”

According to him, his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is currently headless, and efforts to reconcile differences within the party have failed, leaving him under pressure from supporters to explore other options.

“We have found ourselves in a very serious ambivalence where our party is headless. We have to find a place within the opposition. That is where our fate and political destiny are taking us to. And ADC appears to be a very enduring and acceptable platform,” he said.

Mohammed emphasized that the decision to join the ADC is not taken lightly, but the party’s structure and leadership make it an attractive option.

Mohammed noted that despite exhausting all avenues for reconciliation within the PDP at both national and state levels, no meaningful progress had been achieved.

The governor further disclosed that two committees had been constituted, one at the national level in Abuja and another in Bauchi to assess the political direction of his camp, including exploring options across different political parties.

According to him, remaining in a political environment where they are not wanted is no longer tenable, stressing the need to align with a viable opposition platform.

Earlier in his remarks, leader of the ADC delegation, Babachir David Lawal, said their visit was at the instance of the party’s National Chairman, aimed at inviting the governor to join the ADC.

Lawal described Governor Mohammed as a fearless political figure whose entry into the party would strengthen its chances in future elections.

He also emphasized the need for opposition’s unity, warning that failure to consolidate efforts could have serious consequences for Nigeria’s future.

The meeting comes just days after Mohammed convened a stakeholders’ meeting of the PDP in Bauchi.



