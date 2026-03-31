Army Denies Involvement In Jos Massacre

The attention of Headquarters Joint Task Force Operation ENDURING PEACE has been drawn to a false comment by one of the youth leaders of Angwan Rukuba Community, circulating on various social media platforms, alleging that troops provided cover for the perpetrators of Palm Sunday unprovoked attack at Angwan Rukuba Community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Ordinarily, the reply to the comment made by the youth leader would not have been necessary, especially in this moment of grief, but for the purpose of clarity and the benefit of well meaning Nigerians it is expedient to state unequivocally that at no point did troops provide any form of cover for the terrorists elements who carried out the unfortunate attack that claimed the lives of innocent citizens.

Rather, troops on receiving a distress call on the unfortunate incident swiftly mobilised to the scene, which was far away from where they were deployed and observed that the attackers had fled. Troops acted professionally to avert what could have spiraled to endless bloodshed and pursued the fleeing criminals as can be attested to, by so many survivors who were at the scene of the attack.

Specifically, 4 Guntrucks mounted by troops were despatched to the incident scene and they acted professionally on arrival as confirmed by other security agencies, as well as eye witnesses at the scene of the attack. Nonetheless, the allegation was promptly investigated and confirmed to be false.

The comment by the youth leader is false, misleading and unfortunate, capable of demoralizing troops and causing disaffection between the Military and its host community.

The public is requested to discountenance the comment, remain calm, law abiding and continue to support troops with credible and actionable information on terrorists activities. Troops in conjunction with other security agencies have adopted effective strategies to unravel and apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly act. Troops will continue to deal decisively with criminals while maintaining peace in every part of Plateau State.







