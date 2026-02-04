YouTuber And Streamer Kai Cenat Back In Nigeria, Speculation On $5m Makoko School Project

Popular American streamer and content creator Kai Cenat has been spotted in Lagos, sparking fresh conversations online about the real reason behind his visit.

Videos making the rounds show Kai arriving in the city, marking what appears to be his second trip to Nigeria.

Almost immediately, social media users began speculating that the visit may be connected to the school project he promised to support for children from the Makoko community.

Kai first visited Nigeria in March 2024, when he toured the Makoko Children Development Foundation School and Orphanage.

At the time, he was visibly moved after seeing hundreds of pupils reportedly sharing a single classroom. He later promised to help fund a proper learning facility through his foundation.

During his Mafiathon 3 livestream in 2025, Kai went further, committing up to $5 million toward the project.

Due to safety and structural concerns around Makoko’s floating environment, plans were later adjusted and the proposed school relocated to Yaba, Lagos.

The new arrangement is expected to offer free education for Makoko children, with subsidised fees for others.

While Kai has not officially confirmed the purpose of this latest visit, the timing has renewed interest in the project’s progress.