Lady Stabs Her 17 Year Old Sales Girl To Death In Lagos

A 17 years old sales girl has been allegedly killed by her boss in Lagos

The incident CKNNews gathered happened on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at about 6.30p

The victim Ihechidere Favour Uka, worked as a sales girl in a cosmetics shop.

Her boss a woman named Ibekwe Ezinne Mary, 30 years old owns the cosmetics shop



The was a post on social media on the incident

As the evening approached, around 6 pm, Ezinne reportedly sent Favour a message or instruction to go and bring an item from another place connected to the shop.

The exact item is not the issue. What matters is what followed after. Favour did not return quickly. Minutes passed. Time went on. According to the confession later made by Ezinne, she became angry because the girl did not come back when she expected her to. Instead of waiting calmly or calling to ask what was wrong, anger began to grow.

When Favour finally returned to the shop, the situation was already tense. Words were exchanged. Voices were raised. Then, according to the suspect’s own statement, Ezinne slapped the young girl twice.

At this point,Favour was already being assaulted by someone older, stronger, and in authority over her.

In a moment that changed everything,Favour reacted by slapping her boss back once.

That single action became the turning point. Instead of stepping back, calming down, or separating herself from the situation, Ezinne allegedly allowed anger to take full control.

What happened next was quick, violent, and deadly. Inside the shop, she reportedly picked up a kitchen knife.

She stabbed Ihechidere in the chest. Just like that.The stab wound was deep. Blood started coming out immediately. Ihechidere began to bleed heavily. Witnesses say she collapsed as the blood kept flowing. Panic filled the shop.

People around reportedly rushed in after hearing screams. Some tried to help. Some were shocked and frozen. But it was already too late.

Ihechidere Favour Uka died from the injury. A 17 year old girl lost her life inside her place of work. Not from an accident. Not from illness. But from violence caused by anger. Police were later informed. Ezinne was arrested and taken into custody. During police questioning, she reportedly confessed to what happened, explaining the argument, the slaps, and the stabbing.

As the news spread, shock followed. People could not understand how a small disagreement over delay could lead to murder.

Many asked the same question. Was it worth it? This case has once again brought attention to the harsh conditions many young sales girls face in Nigeria. Long hours. Verbal abuse. Physical punishment. No protection. No voice.

Ihechidere was just 17. She was not armed. She was not dangerous. She was working. Her death has left her family completely broken. A sister gone. A daughter gone. A young life cut short for no reason that makes sense. This is not just a story about one woman and one girl. It is a reminder of what uncontrolled anger can do. It is a reminder that violence at the workplace is real. And it is a reminder that young workers deserve protection, not punishment.

As investigations continue, many Nigerians are calling for justice. Justice for Ihechidere. Justice that will send a clear message that no employer has the right to abuse, attack, or kill a worker. A cosmetics shop should never become a crime scene. Work should never end in death. This is a tragedy that should never be repeated.



