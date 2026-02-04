Former Convicted Pension Boss Maina Slumps, Hospitalised

byCKN NEWS -
0



Abdulrasheed Maina, a former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) who was previously convicted over pension fraud, has been hospitalised after collapsing near his office in Abuja.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by his media assistant, Emmanuel Nweke, Maina slumped while accessing his office. The statement said he reportedly lost his balance on the staircase, hit his head, and passed out.

Nweke said Maina was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention. No details were provided on the name of the hospital, the severity of the injury, or his present medical condition.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no independent confirmation from medical authorities, family members, or government agencies. It also remains unclear whether the incident has any implications for ongoing legal or correctional processes involving Maina.


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال