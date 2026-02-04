Former Convicted Pension Boss Maina Slumps, Hospitalised

Abdulrasheed Maina, a former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT) who was previously convicted over pension fraud, has been hospitalised after collapsing near his office in Abuja.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by his media assistant, Emmanuel Nweke, Maina slumped while accessing his office. The statement said he reportedly lost his balance on the staircase, hit his head, and passed out.

Nweke said Maina was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention. No details were provided on the name of the hospital, the severity of the injury, or his present medical condition.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no independent confirmation from medical authorities, family members, or government agencies. It also remains unclear whether the incident has any implications for ongoing legal or correctional processes involving Maina.



