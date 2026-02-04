Police Recovers N2.3m Cash From Suspected Kidnappers In Rivers

RIVERS STATE POLICE COMMAND PRESS RELEASE:

Kidnapping Ring Busted, Two Suspects Fatally Wounded, Pump Action Gun and Ransom Recovered.

In aligning with the Commissioner of Police zero-tolerance towards crime, and its commitment to creating a secure and safe environment for all residents to live and thrive, the Rivers State Police Command has made a significant breakthrough in its sustained efforts to combat kidnapping and other criminal activities within the state. This follows the successful arrest of two suspects involved in the kidnapping of a female victim and three others, which occurred on January 19, 2026, at Elele Waterside, Etche Local Government Area.

Acting on a credible piece of intelligence, Operatives of the Command attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit, (ACU) Emohua Annex, intercepted and arrested the suspects along Ozuzu/Apara Link Road, Etche LGA, on January 22, 2026, at about 2049hrs. The suspects identified as:

* Abdullahi Ibrahim, aged 23, 'm' of Avara LGA, Nasarawa State,

* Mohammed Hashim, aged 27, 'm' of Tafawa Balewa LGA, Bauchi State.

Upon conducting a search of the suspects, they were found in possession of the sum of Two Million, Three Hundred and Eighty Three Thousand Naira (₦2,383,000.00,) as part of the ransom paid by the victims' families.

During preliminary interrogation, suspects confessed to the crime and further highlighted their involvement in a series of kidnappings, including the abduction of two other female victims from Akpoku Community, Etche LGA, on January 8, 2026. The gang's criminal activities led to the tragic killing of a youth member of the Community who attempted to pay ransom of Three Million, Eight Hundred Thousand Naira (#3,800,000.) to the kidnappers on January 13, 2026.

In spanning the scope of investigation, the arrested suspects led Police Operatives to their criminal hideouts, but the Operatives were met with a strong resistance from other members of the gang and a fierce gun battle ensued between the Operatives and the kidnappers, during which the suspects were fatally wounded, others escaped into the nearby bushes with varying degrees of bullet wounds.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include:

* One (1) Pump Action Gun,

* The sum of Two Million, Three Hundred and Eighty Three Thousand Naira (#2,383,000.00).

The Rivers State Police Command is intensifying efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects who are currently at large with their operational weapons.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, psc, mnips, has commended the bravery and dedication of the Operatives involved in this daring operation and urged citizens to continue supporting the Police in the fight against crime.

He further reiterated his unwavering commitment to ensuring that Rivers State remains a hostile environment for criminal elements, emphasizing that the Police will leave no stone unturned in going after perpetrators of crime and they will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The Command is appealing to the public to report to the Police, anyone receiving treatment for gun shot injuries in a suspicious manner.

CSP GRACE IRINGE-KOKO, ANIPR,

Police Public Relations Officer,

Rivers State Police Command.

04/02/2026