Buddhist Monks Caught With Stash Of Porn, Sex Toys, Penis Pump, As Police Raid Their Temple

Four Buddhist monks were arrested when a stash of porn, sex toys, a penis pump, and an escort list was found during a police raid at their temple in Thailand.

Police raided the property on January 27, following reports that the monks possessed firearms and drugs.

Dramatic footage of the raid shows officers combing through the bedrooms, where they found £2,070 in cash, a pistol, a penis enlargement pump, a contact list of prostitutes, and a DVD player with a porn disc still loaded inside.

All four monks have since been defrocked and banned from the religion.