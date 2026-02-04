Man Kills Lover After N530,000 Land Sale In Ogun State

Kazeem Adebayo, a 47-year-old man from Ijebu Igbo in Ogun State, was in a relationship with Abosede Adesanya, a 30-year-old mother of five. 

Abosede’s 84-year-old mother, Amoke, had recently sold a piece of land so she could buy another property where she and her daughter planned to build a two-bedroom flat. 

Adebayo was among those who signed the documents for the land sale and later promised to help them find a good place to buy.

Unknown to them, Adebayo had a cruel plan. 

He asked Abosede to come to his house with ₦530,000, the money from the land sale. 

When she arrived, he attacked her, striking her on the head with a heavy pestle. Abosede cried out in pain and later died from her injuries.

After killing her, Adebayo buried her in a shallow grave inside his room. He used ₦30,000 from the money to settle a debt and hid the rest inside his ceiling.

When Abosede failed to return home that night, her mother became worried and called Adebayo, who denied seeing her. 

Amoke then reported the case to the police. During the investigation, Adebayo continued to deny any involvement.

However, the case was later transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department in Ijebu Igbo. 

A search of Adebayo’s room led officers to the shallow grave where Abosede’s body was found, confirming the tragic truth.

