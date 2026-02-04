Police Arrest Three Suspected IPOB Militants Over Murder Of Two Monarchs In Imo State

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested three men suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network, over the 2021 killing of two traditional rulers in Njaba Local Council.

The police said the suspects were linked to the murder of Eze Anayochukwu Durueburuo of Okwudo Autonomous Community and Eze Sampson Osunwa of Ihebinowere E Autonomous Community.

The arrested suspects were identified as Ezemonye Orji, 32, from Edda in Afikpo, Ebonyi State; Kelechi Michael, 28, of Ubowuala, Emekuku, Owerri North; and Eririogu Chukwuebuka, 28, of Egwuede Atta in Njaba Local Council.

Briefing journalists at the command headquarters in Owerri yesterday, the police spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, said 22 other suspects were also arrested for offences ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism to drug peddling, terrorism linked to IPOB/ESN, murder, child trafficking, stealing and receiving stolen property.

Okoye said operatives recovered four assault rifles, 25 cartridges, two vehicles, three motorcycles, about 1,200 kg (35 bags) of weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa, suspected stolen aluminium roofing sheets, criminal charms and other incriminating exhibits.

He attributed the arrests to enhanced security strategies introduced by the Commissioner of Police, AIG Aboki Danjuma, and sustained operations by the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit and other tactical teams.

According to him, “All suspects and exhibits are currently in custody for thorough investigation and will be charged to court accordingly in line with the rule of law.”

He added that, acting on a tip-off, operatives intercepted an ash-coloured J5 bus at Nkweshi in Oguta and arrested two suspected drug peddlers allegedly conveying illicit substances to criminal networks in Eziorsu.

“About 1,200 kg (35 bags) of weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa and other prohibited substances were recovered. The arrest forms part of the Command’s effort to disrupt criminal logistics and curb the spread of hard drugs that fuel violent crimes in the state,” Okoye said.

He further disclosed that a wanted ESN suspect, Ezen Chinonso Ugochukwu, 31, was arrested at the boundary between Nnebukwu and Orsu Obodo in Oguta Council.

His confession, Okoye said, led to the dismantling of an ESN camp at Orsu Obodo, where one AK-47 rifle, one LAR rifle, one pump-action gun and 22 rounds of live ammunition were recovered.

“The suspect also confessed to the murder of unsuspecting victims by his syndicate, including a pastor and a pregnant young lady,” he said.

Okoye said the Commissioner of Police had reassured residents of the command’s resolve to dismantle criminal networks and urged the public to support security agencies with timely and actionable information to aid proactive policing.



