₦80.2bn Yahaya Bello Fraud: Court Insists On Receipts Before Admitting CTCs

The trial of former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Adoza Bello continued on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja, with the cross-examination of Prosecution Witness Seven (PW7).

Bello is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a 19-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of ₦80,246,470,088.88.

At the resumed proceedings on Wednesday, prosecution counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, informed the court that the matter was slated for the cross-examination of PW7, adding that the prosecution had three witnesses available.

PW7, Olomotane Egoro, a compliance officer with Access Bank Plc, was led to the witness dock and affirmed that he remained under oath.

During cross-examination by defence counsel, J.B. Daudu, SAN, the witness confirmed that he testified pursuant to a subpoena and tendered Exhibits 32, 33(1–11), and 34. He also confirmed that he had previously testified before another Federal High Court in relation to the same exhibits but could not recall the specific defendants or whether he testified as PW2.

While the defence sought to tender Certified True Copies (CTCs) of documents from the other court, Pinheiro, noted that the prosecution had no objection to the documents but raised a procedural issue regarding the absence of receipts evidencing payment for the CTCs. He also maintained that the witness had been consistent in his testimony.

Meanwhile, Justice Nwite held that the documents could only be admitted upon the presentation of the required receipts, agreeing with the prosecution. The defence subsequently informed the court that efforts were ongoing to retrieve the receipts.

Further cross-examination centred on bank transactions involving Keyless Nature Limited, Fazab Oil, and Abba Adaudu. The witness confirmed a counter cheque payment at the Otukpo Branch of Access Bank and transfers, including ₦200,000 and ₦8 million, made in favour of Abba Adaudu.

On local government inflows, the witness testified that payments were made for specific purposes, including: ₦7,500,144.61 from Okehi Local Government for the supply of medical items; ₦10,863,247.50 from Omala Local Government on June 3, 2022, for the supply of sporting materials; and ₦12,228,400.10 from Yagba East Local Government on June 6, 2022, for the procurement of medical consumables.

He also stated that entries in Exhibit 33(11) were consistent with normal banking transactions and that the account opening package of Fazab Oil was not immediately available but could be retrieved.

Justice Nwite thereafter adjourned the matter to Thursday, February 5, 2026, for the continuation of the cross-examination of PW7.