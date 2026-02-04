Breaking : 170 People Killed In Fresh Terrorists Attack In Kwara State

Over 170 people have been killed in Woro and Nuku communities in the Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State on Tuesday

According to International news media report monitored by CKNNews on Wednesday, the terrorists who entered the two villages massacred the villagers in their sleep

Initial report had it that 40 people were killed but the station said at the last count 172 people have now been confirmed dead , the number of those abducted have not been ascertained by CKNNews as at the time of going to press

No official statement has been issued by security agents or the Kwara State government on the latest incident







