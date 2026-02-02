Youths Nab Alleged PHED Official Stealing Cables In Rivers

Youths of Odiereke Ubie Community in Ahoada West LGA, Rivers State have apprehended an official of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) over the alleged theft of electric wires and transformer cables.

The official came with two others from Port Harcourt. He was caught removing cables and other materials, but the other two managed to escape.

The suspect was identified as Mr. Divine Bassey, who allegedly said he was sent by a linesman from the Rumukurushi offic

More than 16 electricity poles and two transformers were allegedly vandalised during the incident. The suspect has been handed over to the police.

The Executive Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Area has taken over the matter and is working to ensure PHED compensates the community for the damaged infrastructure.

Source : NigerDelta Insider

