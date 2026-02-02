Revealed: Last Moments Of Ifunanya Nwangene, Lady Who Died From Snakes Bite In Abuja

THE TRUE ACCOUNT OF THE EVENTS SURROUNDING IFUNANYA’S DEMISE..Sam C. Ezugwu - Amemuso choir director

At exactly 10:13 a.m., Stephanie sent a message to the Amemuso Choir WhatsApp group:

“Good morning, please is anyone around Jabi or FMC? It’s urgent please 🙏.”

I immediately called her to ask what was wrong. She informed me that Ifunanya had been bitten by a snake. I promptly contacted Vincent, one of our most reliable emergency-response members, and asked him to head to Federal Medical Centre (FMC). I also proceeded there myself.

When I arrived at the hospital with Paschal, Ifunanya’s closest friend, the doctors were already attending to her. She was struggling to breathe, had been placed on oxygen, and was unable to speak, though she tried to communicate using hand gestures.

One of the doctors confirmed that Ifunanya arrived at the emergency ward by herself and had explained what happened. She reportedly told them that she saw a grey snake that bit her. We also met her uncle, Mr. Joseph, at the hospital.

Ifunanya was placed on a drip and administered antivenom, alongside other treatments. As medical efforts continued, the doctor in charge informed Vincent that they urgently needed Neostigmine and additional doses of the medication already administered, explaining that the hospital had exhausted its supply.

After making several calls, we confirmed that Neostigmine was available at Skylark Pharmacy, close to the National Hospital. Vincent and I immediately drove there to purchase it.

As we were leaving the emergency ward, I noticed that Ifunanya appeared no longer to be breathing. However, since the doctors were still actively checking her blood pressure and administering interventions, I left with cautious hope, though deeply concerned.

I called Chiamaka to confirm her condition, but she was unsure and said, “Sir, I don’t know.” While Vincent was collecting the medication at the pharmacy, I called again. This time, Chiamaka informed me that the doctors were attempting resuscitation.

On our way back to the hospital with the injection, Chiamaka called to inform me that Ifunanya had been officially confirmed dead.

We returned to the hospital to find Ifunanya’s lifeless body on the bed. We cried, prayed, screamed, but she could no longer hear us. Soon, the emergency ward was filled with AMEMUSITES and other friends, all grieving the devastating loss.

Further inquiries from neighbors and people Ifunanya had contacted revealed that she was bitten on the wrist by a snake while sleeping in her bed, between 8:00 and 9:00 a.m. She rushed out to seek help, and neighbors immediately tied her hand to slow the spread of venom and encouraged her to go to the hospital.

A neighbor attempted to assist, but her car failed to start despite several attempts. Ifunanya then ran approximately 500 metres to the estate gate, took a motorcycle, and went to Divine Health Hospital, the closest hospital to her residence in Lugbe, Abuja. Unfortunately, the hospital did not have antivenom and referred her to FMC.

She then booked a ride to FMC. While in transit, around 9:40 a.m., Ifunanya contacted friends, family members, and the Amemuso Choir. A screenshot of her last message to the Amemuso WhatsApp group has been shared in the comment section.

Throughout this period, Mr. Joseph and Vincent were in constant communication with her father, Mr. Nwangene, who requested that they arrange for an ambulance and transport his daughter’s body to Enugu.

Ifunanya’s body was moved to the mortuary, embalmed, and prepared for transport. Before us, our dear Ifunanya was placed in a white body bag and loaded into the ambulance. We followed in convoy to her parish, Guardian Angel Catholic Chapel, Lugbe, where Fr. Stephen Biodun, the Assistant Parish Priest, prayed over and blessed her remains.

The ambulance then departed, leaving behind a group of choristers, Amemusites, and Abuja-based musicians—confused, heartbroken, and silent.

Subsequently, the services of a snake handler were engaged. Upon inspection of Ifunanya’s residence, a medium-sized cobra was found inside her room, another smaller snake was discovered near her doormat, and a third snake was located in a nearby compound. It was concluded that the cobra was responsible for the fatal bite.