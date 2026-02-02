Names , Pictures Of Nigerians Arrested By ICE , Awaiting Deportation From US

 These are some Nigerians arrested by ICE in United States of America waiting deportation 

They were in various parts of US for several offences including theft , immigration,  traffic and other offences 

They've been kept in detention facilities pending their deportation 

The United States government under Donald Trump has taken measures to deportation foreigners who overstayed their visits and those convicted of various offences 

US restricted issuance to many countries including  Nigeria in their bids to cut down on illegal immigrants 

List 








