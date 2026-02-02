18 Die In Katsina Fatal Accident

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

At least 18 passengers have died following a head-on collision between two commercial vehicles along the Dutsinma–Karofi–Radda Road in Katsina State.

The accident occurred at about 8:00p.m. on Saturday, January 31, 2026 when two Golf commercial vehicles, traveling from opposite directions, lost control and collided. 

According to the sources, one of the vehicles was conveying wedding guests from Dutsinma, while the other was coming from Kano with passengers. 

The impact caused both vehicles to catch fire, resulting in three passengers being severely burnt. 

The deceased were taken to General Hospital, Dutsinma. 

Some of the victims have been identified as a groom, his bride and their friends.

According to the groom’s friend, Zakari Haradu Aboro, the vehicle was conveying the couple and their friends from Dutsinma to Kafin Soli when the accident occurred. 


“I am deeply saddened, heartbroken to share a tragic news I witnessed firsthand this evening in Katsina State. I was among the groom’s friends celebrating the wedding Fatiha of a friend in Dutsinma. Just minutes after we left the bride’s house, heading for Kafin Soli, we received a devastating phone call. An anonymous voice informed us that the owner of the phone had d!ed in a terrible accident,” he wrote. 

 

“In a state of panic, we later realized the victim was one of our own a fellow friend of the groom. Before we could even reach the scene, the news had already spread: the vehicle carrying the groom and his friends had been involved in a fatal accident on the Dutsinma-Kafin Soli road. Sixteen people lost their lives instantly, including the groom and the bride. This is a profoundly sad day. My deepest condolences go out to all the families and friends affected. May Allah grant them patience, comfort, and strength through this immense grief.”

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال