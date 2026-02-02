South Africa Replaces Morocco As Host Of WAFCON 2026

African football was thrown into uncertainty on Sunday evening after South Africa announced it will host the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), replacing Morocco less than seven weeks before the tournament’s scheduled kickoff.

South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Peace Mabe, confirmed the development during a national television broadcast, saying the country stepped in after Morocco indicated it could no longer stage the tournament.

“We seized an opportunity that presented itself because we have the necessary infrastructure and support,” Mabe said. “When Morocco said they wouldn’t be able to organise it, we said South Africa is available and ready to host.”

The tournament, initially slated to run from March 17 to April 3, may now be postponed by up to two weeks to give South Africa adequate preparation time. However, no revised dates have been officially confirmed.

Neither Moroccan authorities nor the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have issued a formal explanation for the sudden withdrawal. The decision has surprised many observers, particularly as Morocco had already designated venues in Rabat, Casablanca and Fez.

Speculation has emerged that political considerations or lingering tensions from the controversial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final against Senegal may have contributed to the withdrawal, though these claims remain unverified.

Historically, CAF has imposed sanctions on host nations that withdraw close to the commencement of a tournament. In 2015, Morocco was suspended and fined after withdrawing from hosting the men’s AFCON over Ebola concerns, sanctions that were later overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

However, observers suggest CAF may adopt a softer stance this time, given the close relationship between CAF President Patrice Motsepe and Vice-President Fouzi Lekjaa of Morocco.

Despite stepping down as hosts, Morocco’s women’s national team is still expected to compete in the tournament. They are provisionally listed in Group A alongside Algeria, Senegal and Kenya, subject to CAF’s final confirmation.

South Africa now faces the logistical challenge of organising Africa’s premier women’s football competition at short notice, while CAF is under pressure to provide clarity and reassurance to participating teams, sponsors and fans.

For Morocco, the late withdrawal raises questions about its future role and reliability as a major host in African football, as the continent watches closely how the situation unfolds.



