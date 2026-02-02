" We (Politicians) Are The Problem Of Nigeria...No Other Person”..Peter Obi





Labour party presidential candidate in th 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has asked Nigerians to pray for politicians in the country as they are the root cause of the nation’s challenges.

Obi called for the prayers on Sunday, February 1, during a thanksgiving service at the Cathedral of St Peter Aremo, as part of activities marking Day 7 of the Oyo State at 50 celebrations.

While speaking at the church service, Obi said

“I want to make a request of Nigerians. Please do remember us politicians in your prayers. We are the problem of Nigeria. No other person.”

He stressed that Nigeria’s challenges were not due to a lack of resources but rather poor governance.

“Nigeria is not a poor country. It is poorly governed. Remember us in your prayers that God should touch our hearts to use public money for public good. That is what is required. If they use it, Nigeria will be good” Obi said