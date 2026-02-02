" We (Politicians) Are The Problem Of Nigeria...No Other Person”..Peter Obi

byCKN NEWS -
0


Labour party presidential candidate in th 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has asked Nigerians to pray for politicians in the country as they are the root cause of the nation’s challenges.

Obi called for the prayers on Sunday, February 1, during a thanksgiving service at the Cathedral of St Peter Aremo, as part of activities marking Day 7 of the Oyo State at 50 celebrations.

While speaking at the church service, Obi said

“I want to make a request of Nigerians. Please do remember us politicians in your prayers. We are the problem of Nigeria. No other person.”

He stressed that Nigeria’s challenges were not due to a lack of resources but rather poor governance.

“Nigeria is not a poor country. It is poorly governed. Remember us in your prayers that God should touch our hearts to use public money for public good. That is what is required. If they use it, Nigeria will be good” Obi said

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال