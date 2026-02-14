You Cannot Conduct 2027 Election During Ramadan..Atiku Tells INEC

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has asked INEC to reconsider the February 20, 2027, and March 6, 2027 election dates because they fall within Ramadan, a sacred season of fasting, reflection, and spiritual devotion for millions of Nigerian Muslims.

Atiku Abubakar also raised doubts about the capability of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct proper elections, saying, “something as basic as choosing a broadly acceptable date should not be mishandled”.

In a post on his Facebook page, the Presidential hopeful and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, said if the issue of timing is not well handled by INEC, “what assurance do we have that it will competently deliver free, fair, and credible elections in 2027”

Atiku said, “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must urgently reconsider the February 20, 2027 date it has announced for the general elections. That date falls squarely within the Ramadan period (February 7 – March 8, 2027), a sacred season of fasting, reflection, and spiritual devotion for millions of Nigerian Muslims.

“Elections are not mere administrative rituals; they are national exercises that demand maximum participation, physical endurance, and collective focus.

“Fixing such a critical civic exercise in the middle of a major religious observance reflects poor judgment and a troubling lack of sensitivity to the nation’s socio-religious realities.

“In a diverse country like Nigeria, inclusive planning is not optional, it is fundamental. Something as basic as choosing a broadly acceptable date should not be mishandled. It speaks to competence, foresight, and respect for citizens.

“If INEC struggles with getting a simple matter of timing right, Nigerians are justified in asking: what assurance do we have that it will competently deliver free, fair, and credible elections in 2027?”







