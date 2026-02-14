Kano Court Jails Kannywood Actress Six Months

Justice S.M Shuaibu of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Friday, February 13, 2026 convicted and sentenced a Kannywood actress, Saadatu Mohammed Inuwa, (a.k.a Samha) to six months imprisonment for the abuse and mutilation of the Naira.

The actress was arraigned on a one-count charge bordering on the mutilation of the Nigerian currency, contrary to the provisions of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, 2007.

The charge against the convict reads: "That you Saadatu Mohammed Inuwa sometime in 2022 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court tampered with Naira currency in the sum of N1000 (One Thousand Naira) note issued by Central Bank of Nigeria by soiling same using your nose and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 21 (1) of the CBN Act. 2007

Inuwa pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to her. In view of her plea, prosecuting counsel, Musa Isah reviewed the facts of the case after which he urged the court to convict the defendant and sentence her accordingly.

The actress pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy on her own, stating that she was a first-time offender and had shown genuine remorse for her actions.

Thereafter, Justice Shuaibu convicted and sentenced Inuwa to six (6) months imprisonment with the option of a fine of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200,000.00) only