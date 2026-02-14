Astronaut Who Spent 178 Days In Space Says We’re Living A Lie

byCKN NEWS -
0

After spending 178 days aboard the International Space Station, astronaut Ron Garan returned to Earth carrying something far heavier than space equipment or mission data. 

He returned with a transformed understanding of humanity itself.

From orbit, Earth doesn't look like a collection of countries, borders, or competing interests. It appears as a single, radiant blue sphere suspended in darkness. 

No lines divide continents. No flags mark territory. From 250 miles above the surface, every human conflict suddenly looks small — and every human connection looks unavoidable.

Garan described watching lightning storms crackle across entire continents, auroras ripple like living curtains over the poles, and city lights glow softly against the planet's night side. What struck him most wasn't Earth's power — it was its fragility. 

The atmosphere protecting all life appeared as a paper-thin blue halo, barely visible, yet responsible for everything that breathes, grows, and survives.

That view triggered what astronauts call the

"overview effect" — a profound cognitive shift reported by many who see Earth from space. It's the sudden realization that humanity shares a single, closed system. No backups. No escape route. No second home.

Garan began questioning humanity's priorities. On Earth, economic growth is often treated as the ultimate goal. From space, that hierarchy collapses.

He argues that the correct order should be planet first, society second, economy last — because without a healthy planet, neither society nor economy can exist.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال