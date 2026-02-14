Dunamis Pastor Dies While Trying To Escape Bandits’ Attack After Crusade In Makurdi





A pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Francis Aduh Ojo, has reportedly lost his life in a car accident while attempting to flee from bandits.

The tragic incident happened on Thursday, February 12, 2026, as he was returning from a crusade in Makurdi.

His nephew, Abuja Richard Enemona, confirmed the development in a Facebook post on Friday. According to him, the pastor unexpectedly encountered bandits who were carrying out an operation along the road.

In an effort to escape from the attackers, he was involved in a crash and died instantly.

“My Uncle was coming from Makurdi yesterday after a crusade when he ran into bandits. He tried to escape but had an accident and died immediately,” the nephew wrote.

He added that until his passing, the deceased served faithfully as a pastor in Dunamis Church, noting that the news has left their family and entire community in deep sorrow.

“Rest well uncle Pastor Abraham Francis Aduh Ojo,” he concluded.







