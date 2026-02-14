El-Rufai Claim Of Tapping Ribadu's Phone Should Be Probed ..President Tinubu’s Spokesman

Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on information and strategy, has called for a thorough investigation into Nasir el-Rufai’s admission that he accessed an intercepted phone conversation involving Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA).

In a post on X, Onanuga described el-Rufai’s disclosure as a “confession” and questioned whether the former Kaduna governor and his unnamed “collaborators” possess wire-tapping facilities.

“El-Rufai confesses to wire-tapping Nigeria’s NSA on TV. Does it mean that he and his collaborators have wire-tapping facilities?” Onanuga asked

El-Rufai had earlier claimed Ribadu was behind an attempt to arrest him on arrival from Egypt at Abuja on Thursday 


