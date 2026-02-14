BPP To Host Consultative Meetings With Contractors In Kano , Lagos

byCKN NEWS -
0


The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) is set to host stakeholder forums to engage contractors, consultants, service providers, and other key actors in Nigeria's public procurement ecosystem. 

The meetings, scheduled for February 17th and 26th, 2026, in Kano and Lagos respectively, aim to discuss the Methodologyy for Assessing Procurement Systems (MAPS) framework and its role in strengthening public procurement processes in the country.

A statement issued by the Head of Press and Public Relations Unit at the Bureau of Public Procurement,  Mr Zira Zakka Nagga, listed the key objectives of the meetings to include engaging contractors, consultants, service providers, and civil society organisations in a dialogue on the MAPS framework and its benefits for Nigeria's procurement system; and providing opportunities for stakeholders to offer feedback and input on the development of a National Procurement Strategy.

The statement said that the meetings further aimed to  align Nigeria's procurement reform agenda with the role of every stakeholder in its successful implementation.

It listed participants at the meetings to include representatives of government institutions, private-sector operators, professional bodies, civil society organisations, and development partners involved in procurement oversight, advocacy, and service delivery.

The meetings will be held at Tahir Guest Palace, Kano and the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, and both starting at 10:00 a.m.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال