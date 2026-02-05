Woman Demands Justice For Sister Who Died In Domestic Violence

Woman demands justice after her sister, Olumma Chizoba Lucy Akataobi, 29, died allegedly from domestic v!olence.

Ezinne Onyedikachi Brenda Akataobi, a sister to the deceased, said: "Olumma, who did you leave your children for? Olumma, you allowed Kelechi to beat you to death. Olumma who did you leave your two children for.

"An Ngor-Okpala man has killed my sister. Nigerians, please, come and hear my voice.

"What happens on social media has happened in the home of my mother and father. It has happened in my home.

"Nigerians help me o. Domestic violence has killed my sister o."

In another video, Ezinne claimed that after Kelechi Okeke beat his wife to death, he lied that she was eating and started shouting, "my chest, my chest" and she di£d

"I must surely get justice for my younger sister. Olumma, my sister does not deserve to di£ this way," she said.

Ezinne stated that Olumma was not sick. She narrated how earlier that day, their mum and Olumma entered the same keke together after Olumma went to Bush Market to buy goods for her business.

She added that Olumma already made plans with her suppliers that she would be at the market by 5am on Tuesday, Feb. 3, to buy vegetables but she was k!lled before then.

Ezinne said: "Kelechi, Olumma that feeds you, Olumma that buys your baby's custard, buy children's milk, buy diapers... Kelechi, Olumma takes care of these children. The only thing you will use to pay her back is to k!ll her. Because of her own thirty-five thousand Naira, money her customers sent to your account.

"She came back and asked for the money that she is going to use the money for turnover the next day, you k!lled my sister. And you're here, you're writing a useless statement that she vomited, she died, she was saying 'my chest, my chest'. Kelechi, you'll prove it."

Ezinne went on to state that she had warned Kelechi never beat her sister. She also said the family always told Kelechi that she was welcome back home, but each time Kelechi would pack her bags and run back to her husband.

Recalling her words to Olumma, Ezinne said: "Olumma come back home, Olumma stay home, you're welcome at home, you're loved."