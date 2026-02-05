Amnesty Intl Condemns Mass Terrorists Attack In Kwara, Katsina

Amnesty International strongly condemns the attacks on rural communities in Kwara and Katsina state on Tuesday 3 February 2026, in which gunmen killed over 200 people.

Many of those killed were shot at close range and some were burnt alive. Gunmen attacked Woro and Nuku — two villages of Kwara state and killed over 170 people, razed homes and looted shops. In Faskari LGA of Katsina state 21 people were killed in an attack on Doma village Tafoki ward.

Villagers of the affected Kwara state communities are still searching and finding dead bodies, with hands tied from behind and slit throats. Some were shot while tied at hands and feet. Gory images show corpses on the streets in pools of blood. Several people were also abducted.

This is perhaps one of the deadliest recent attacks in this part of Kwara state that has been consistently attacked by gunmen.

Eye witnesses told Amnesty International that the gunmen held a free rein while rounding up young men and entire families and slaughtering them.

The manner and time the gunmen took to carry out these attacks shows a stunning absence of any form of security for the protection of lives.

The security lapses that enabled these attack are unacceptable. Amnesty International’s findings show that the gunmen have been sending letters and pamphlets to the community over two weeks.

The Nigerian authorities must effectively and impartially investigate these vicious attacks and do more to protect lives of all people. Amnesty International has been documenting attacks on rural communities in the north — and clearly, authorities have clearly left such communities at the mercy of rampaging gunmen.

The fact that such atrocities remain commonplace in rural areas of the north shows that protecting lives is low on the list of government’s priorities. President Bola Tinubu must do more protect lives and ensure that families of victims receive reparation and justice.