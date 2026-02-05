Woman Tortures 17-year-old Maid With Hot Iron In Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 29-year-old woman, Edeh Osinachi, for allegedly abusing and inflicting serious injuries on a 17-year-old girl said to be her house help in Awka.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 said the suspect allegedly used a hot pressing iron to torture the victim.

The victim said the suspect tortured her because she used her phone to make calls without her permission.

According to the PPRO, the suspect was handed over to the police by the Anambra State Ministry of Education on Tuesday, February 3, 2025.

“As part of the continuous commitment to the welfare and safety of students and pupils in the State, the Anambra State Police Command today Tuesday, 4th February 2025, received a 29-year old female suspect, Mrs Edeh Osinachi from the Anambra State Ministry of Education. The suspect allegedly abused and inflicted serious injuries on a 17-year old girl said to be her house help in Awka,” the statement read.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that officials of the school during a teaching session, noticed severe injuries on her body and immediately made enquiries.

“During the interaction with the victim, she disclosed that the injuries were inflicted on her by her guardian because she used her guardian’s phone to make calls without her permission.

“According to the victim, Mrs. Osinachi, angered by the act, allegedly used a hot pressing iron on her as a form of punishment. During interrogation by the Police, the suspect reportedly confessed to the act.

“To this end, Anambra State Police Command while commending the vigilance of the school authorities, assures the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted and that justice will be served in accordance with the Law.

“The Command also urges parents to give birth to the number of children that they can train, to avoid leaving them vulnerable to abuse whilst in the care of others.”