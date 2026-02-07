Wike PDP Faction's Attendance at Party Meeting Not Endorsement Of Any Faction..INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified that the attendance of the Anyanwu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its recent engagement with political parties does not amount to the commission’s recognition of one faction over another.

The clarification followed questions over why only the Anyanwu working committee was present at the meeting, with the Turaki-led group absent.

Speaking in an interview, Deputy Director of Publicity at INEC, Mr Wilfred Osilama Ifogah, said the commission formally invited the PDP as a party and not any faction within it.

“Invites are sent to the party, not to individuals,” Ifogah said, noting that such letters are addressed to the party chairman and secretary.

He explained that INEC does not determine which officials attend its meetings, stressing that the commission accepts whoever a party presents as its representatives.

“Whoever the party sends as their representative is okay by the commission, because the letters are sent to the party, not the individual,” he said.

Responding to concerns that only the Anyanwu-led working committee attended the meeting, Ifogah dismissed suggestions that INEC recognised that group to the exclusion of others.

“I didn’t know you are the one calling it faction,” he said, maintaining that the commission does not concern itself with internal party divisions.

According to him, party representatives usually introduce themselves at such meetings, often stating whether they are standing in for substantive officers.

“Most times, if you are there at the opening ceremony, you find out that it’s either the person will say he’s representing the chairman, or the person is the chairman, and the other person is probably standing in for the secretary,” he explained.

He added that INEC does not verify or question such representations, as long as the party responds to the invitation.

“As far as the party is concerned, we are not sure who comes. It’s just the party that sends people,” he said.

On the lingering crisis within the PDP, Ifogah reiterated that internal disputes are outside INEC’s mandate.

“The internal crisis has nothing to do with us. We don’t bother about that. Whenever they settle, we work,” he said.

He noted that INEC’s only concern is that parties resolve leadership disputes ahead of critical electoral activities.

“The only advice we give them is that whatever issue or internal crisis they have, they should settle it before we have activity,” he said.

According to him, unresolved disputes could affect a party’s participation in time-bound processes.

“Whoever the substantive leadership of the party is should sign those documents so that they can be part of the process. If not, when the activity is time-bound and they need something, that’s their cup of tea,” he added.

Ifogah stressed that the essence of party engagements is participation, not factional validation.

“It’s just the Elections and Political Parties Monitoring Department that knows how to send invitations to them. They come for the meeting. I think that’s what is paramount,” he said.



