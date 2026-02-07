Taraba Governor Breaks Silence On Alleged Rift With T.Y. Danjuma

Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has dismissed rumours of a fallout between him and former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd), describing their relationship as “sound, firm and solid.”

The governor clarified on Wednesday during a solidarity visit by traditional rulers from Wukari Local Government Area to the TY Danjuma House in Jalingo, the state capital.

Kefas’s remarks followed months of political speculation suggesting a strained relationship between the duo, a development that had fueled uncertainty over Taraba State’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Receiving the delegation, the governor thanked the traditional rulers for the visit and expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to serve the state, reaffirming his commitment to inclusive governance.

“I thank God for the grace to lead Taraba State and for opening my mind to see Taraba beyond Wukari. Taraba belongs to over 80 ethnic groups, and every one of them deserves good governance,” Kefas said.

He also commended General Danjuma for identifying and supporting him for leadership, noting that the elder statesman remains confident in his capacity and vision for the state.

“Some people go to General Danjuma to criticise me, but he knows me better than they do. As a soldier, he understands capacity, discipline and leadership, and he is not disturbed by false reports against me,” the governor stated.

Speaking on politics, Kefas pledged to ensure that Taraba State fully benefits from governance at both the state and federal levels, assuring that the state would support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

He urged residents to register en masse with the All Progressives Congress (APC), stressing that political alignment with the centre would attract federal projects and opportunities to the state.

“We must mobilise for the APC. The benefits of alignment with the centre are clear, and Taraba will continue to benefit,” he said.

On security and resettlement, the governor assured that internally displaced persons across the state would return to their communities, revealing that a pilot resettlement project had already commenced.

“All those who left their homes will return. A pilot resettlement project has started and will be replicated in affected communities across Southern Taraba and the entire state,” Kefas said.

Earlier, the Aku Uka of Wukari, His Royal Majesty Dr. Ishaku Ada Ali, who led the delegation, said the visit was to appreciate the governor for his developmental efforts in Wukari and other parts of Taraba State.

The traditional rulers reaffirmed their support for Kefas and commended his leadership style and inclusive approach to development across the state.



