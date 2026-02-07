Popular Influencer Angel Montoya Dies While Jumping Into Cauca River During Live Streaming

Popular influencer Angel Montoya has died aged 30 after attempting a daring stunt during a livestream.

The Colombian content creator was found dead on January 30 - three days after he was recorded jumping off a bridge into the Cauca River for a viral stunt.

In the video, Montoya can be seen telling the camera, 'see you later' in Spanish before leaping.

Once he landed in the water, he attempted to swim in the river, but the current swept him away.

It was reported that Montoya also appeared to have lost some mobility in his arm after making the jump.

Outlets reported that authorities, including the Bugalagrande Volunteer Fire Department and firefighters from neighboring municipalities, quickly responded.

But rescue attempts were difficult because of the river’s high water levels after heavy rain in the area.

Complex reported that search efforts continued for several days following the jump, but found a body floating several miles from the bridge and notified authorities on January 30. The corpse was later confirmed as Montoya.

Valle del Cauca’s Security of Risk Management office acknowledged the recovery and confirmed the death.

A representative for the department, Francisco Tenorio, told local media: 'It is crucial to urge the people of Valle del Cauca not to risk their lives.'

'We are in the rainy season, with nearly 25 municipalities affected by flash floods and torrential downpours.

He continued: 'Life is the most precious gift and should not be put at risk.'

Montoya built an online following through short-form videos and stunts designed for social platforms.

His final livestream circulated widely in the hours after the jump.

In the video, the person filming reportedly yelled, 'You’re going to be taken away in the current,' to Montoya as he was in the water.

Tributes have flooded in for the content creator following his death.

'God. My what happens to people who don't measure danger,' one user wrote.

'Poor man didn't know what was going to happen to him saw it as a game, many young people see life like this and forget the fragility of life and the power of nature,' commented another.

'Very sad! Young people who think they are brave by getting high and challenging God with their dangerous stunts,' said someone else.

Others spoke of how dangerous the Cauca River is.

'That river is NOT for everyone, those who usually throw themselves are young people who have lived their whole life near that river, and know where they can throw and where they can't, and yet [many experts] have drowned,' one person wrote on social media.

Daily Mail



