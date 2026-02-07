Buhari’s Widow Aisha Visits Atiku In Saudi Arabia

Widow of former President Muhammadu Buhari has paid a courtesy visit to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in Saudi Arabia.

The former First Lady was accompanied by some family member, including her daughter.

Atiku, who posted a picture of the visit on social media, said he felt honoured.

“I was honoured to host Hajiya Aisha Buhari, wife of former President Muhammadu Buhari, her daughter Hanan, and other family members during their visit to me in Saudi Arabia. Like me, the former First Lady and her family are in the Kingdom on a lesser hajj. -AA”.

Atiku and late Buhari were key political figures whose rivalry shaped Nigeria’s political landscape for decades, contesting against each other in different presidential elections. Despite their political differences, both men often publicly acknowledged each other’s roles in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

Like Atiku, Aisha hails from Adamawa State.



